FOOD COACH

Competition heats up for C-CAP high school culinary students

EMBED </>More News Videos

Since 1990, Careers through Culinary Arts Program has provided over $50 million in scholarships to deserving high school students to further their careers. (KABC)

By
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Glendale high school's Shaunt Mesrkhani started cooking at seven, and it shows in his technique.

"My dream, first of all, is go to a CIA in New York, maybe start my own restaurant hopefully one day," said Mesrkhani.

At the C-CAP culinary competition at LA Mission College, top Los Angeles chefs scrutinized students' every move.

"We teach our students the basics: cutting skills, cooking skills. Show me your timing. Give me your love through your food and your cooking," said chef instructor Jessie Sanchez.

Sanchez says the competition has been held at LA Mission College for the last 20 years.

And good chefs are always in demand. "I'm looking for cooks who want to stick around and learn and work with me," said Jared Levy of Eveleigh.

"This is a tough business. This is all about passion and hard work and you have to love to cook," said Aaron Robbins, owner of SOCA and Boneyard Grill.

All of the kids participating in C-CAP will get some sort of scholarship, but what they're really after is the top prize: a $126,000 scholarship to Johnson and Wales.

"It changes the trajectory of their lives. it gives them life skills. I've got students scattered across the nation in Philadelphia, in Vermont, in Denver. All throughout Southern California. Over a half a million dollars in scholarships in just six years," said Stefani Kelly, a chef instructor at Carson High School

Unfortunately, Kelly says Carson High School is considering putting their culinary program on hold.

"I'm most concerned for my juniors who have been with me since freshman year, not knowing if they have to transfer schools," she said.
Related Topics:
foodfood coachstudentscookingcompetitioneducationscholarshipfoodSylmarLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
Produce seeds packed with savings and environmental benefits
Whole Foods Market offering loans for local producers
Workplaces using apps to promote wellness among employees
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
McDonald's debuts 'frork' utensil with new sandwiches
Produce seeds packed with savings and environmental benefits
How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
USC student charged with raping woman, 19, in dorm
Garcetti may consider 2020 White House run, NY Times reports
Shocking number of sex assaults in schools revealed by AP
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shoots himself while training
White S.C. officer pleads guilty in fatal shooting of black man
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
Show More
Racist Snapchat post refers to high school step team as 'slaves'
FBI to host rare recruiting event in LA
Here are 5 fun things to do in LA on Cinco de Mayo weekend
Hit-and-run driver kills man changing tire on 405 Fwy, CHP says
Seal Beach man accused of raping woman he met on eHarmony
More News
Top Video
Shocking number of sex assaults in schools revealed by AP
VIDEO: 2 passengers brawl aboard flight from Tokyo to LA
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
FBI to host rare recruiting event in LA
More Video