Dead bat found inside salad sold at Walmart, recall issued

A recall has been issued for a packaged salad after a dead bat was found inside a container.Fresh Express issued a recall for a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold at Walmart.The recall was issued after a dead bat was found in a package of salad purchased in Florida.Officials said two people ate the salad before the bat was found in the package.They have been tested for rabies.Recalled Product Details:- Organic Marketside Spring Mix - 5 oz. clear container- Production Code of G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017, located on the top label- UPC Code of 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container next to the bar codeThe company said the salads were sold mainly in southern states.Fresh Express said consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it.A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.