FOOD & DRINK

Dead bat found inside salad sold at Walmart, recall issued

EMBED </>More News Videos

A dead bat was found in a salad mix package in Florida.

A recall has been issued for a packaged salad after a dead bat was found inside a container.

Fresh Express issued a recall for a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold at Walmart.

The recall was issued after a dead bat was found in a package of salad purchased in Florida.

Officials said two people ate the salad before the bat was found in the package.

They have been tested for rabies.

Recalled Product Details:

- Organic Marketside Spring Mix - 5 oz. clear container
- Production Code of G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017, located on the top label
- UPC Code of 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container next to the bar code

The company said the salads were sold mainly in southern states.

Fresh Express said consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it.

A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Related Topics:
foodconsumerrecallu.s. & worldsaladfoodwalmartFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opens Friday at Westfield Santa Anita
Man dies attempting Voodoo Doughnut eating challenge
'Tomatomania' offers tips, tricks to growing varieties of tomatoes
World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 dead, 4 injured after car hits pedestrians in Chino church parking lot
Covina suspect shoots at deputies while recording Facebook Live
Man killed in Santa Paula officer-involved shooting
SoCal woman delivers neighbor's baby
James Hinchcliffe wins 43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach
News anchor learns of husband's death while reporting live on TV
Parents charged for trying to sell their baby on Craigslist
Show More
Sergio Garcia defeats Justin Rose in playoff to win Masters
DUI Fail: Man tries squeezing car past big rig in Costa Mesa
Churches in Wisconsin on alert amid manhunt for gun theft suspect
Man denied $100K jackpot because friend pushed the button
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
More News
Top Video
Covina suspect shoots at deputies while recording Facebook Live
Man killed in Santa Paula officer-involved shooting
James Hinchcliffe wins 43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach
SoCal woman delivers neighbor's baby
More Video