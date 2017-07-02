FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin' Donuts unveils new S'mores doughnut

EMBED </>More Videos

What s'more donuts? No were not asking if you want more donuts. We already know that answer is yes!

Dunkin' Donuts already had the taste of the summer campfire classic in coffee form, but now you can pair it with a S'mores doughnut.

According to a press release, in the center of the doughnut, you'll find a toasted marshmallow flavored filling that oozes out upon first bite. The top of the doughnut is glazed with melty chocolate and then layered with crumbles of graham cracker, miniature marshmallows, and bits of Hershey's chocolate.

The new doughnut is set to hit shelves and stomachs starting July 3.

Related Topics:
fooddunkin' donutsdonutsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Looking for a healthy dessert recipe? Think outside the box
Red, White, and Blue S'mores
LA demands $1.45M from Carl's Jr. for minimum wage violations
Check your fridge: Hummus recalled due to possible listeria
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Anti-Trump protesters march in downtown LA for impeachment
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
Man charged in road rage slaying of Pennsylvania teen
Woman shot, killed in Carson; shooter at large
Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case
1 killed in rollover crash on NB 110 Freeway
Manny Pacquiao loses WBO world welterweight title to Jeff Horn
Show More
405 Freeway plane crash victims in stable condition
Trump's White House all but ignoring Spanish speakers
800 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside boat in Malibu
2 killed, several hospitalized in overnight Irvine crash
Woman killed while exchanging kids with former partner in Whittier
More News
Top Video
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
Man charged in road rage slaying of Pennsylvania teen
405 Freeway plane crash victims in stable condition
Los Angeles launches recycLA program to reduce landfill waste
More Video