Dunkin' Donuts unveils new S'mores doughnut

Dunkin' Donuts already had the taste of the summer campfire classic in coffee form, but now you can pair it with a S'mores doughnut.According to a press release, in the center of the doughnut, you'll find a toasted marshmallow flavored filling that oozes out upon first bite. The top of the doughnut is glazed with melty chocolate and then layered with crumbles of graham cracker, miniature marshmallows, and bits of Hershey's chocolate.The new doughnut is set to hit shelves and stomachs starting July 3.