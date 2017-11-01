CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Low-carb, high-fat Ketogenic diet provides unusual way to slim down

The Ketogenic diet, which recommends a low-carb and high-fat regimen, may help lose weight - but you should know its possible side effects and long-term results. (KABC)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
His social media name is Ketogenic Steve.

Culver City resident Steve Harvey lost 20 pounds after his mother suggested he try a Ketogenic diet after she lost 30 pounds on it.

Harvey said he felt more energized and woke up every day saying "wow, this is amazing."

"It's like a low-carb, high-fat diet, 60 percent fat, 30 percent protein and 10 percent carbs, but obviously those numbers kind of vary," Harvey said.

Government guidelines suggest 45 to 65 percent of our food come from carbohydrates, which for a typical 2200-calorie daily diet equals 225 to 325 grams. A Ketogenic diet suggests 50 grams of carbs.

But trying this diet program can make you feel pretty bad since carbs help boosting mood.

"I felt a little crabby," Harvey said. This is called the "Keto flu."
Reports of fatigue, dizziness and an upset stomach are common. Studies suggest long-term Ketogenic dieting may result in kidney stones, weakened bones and constipation.

As fat is the primary source of fuel, weight loss is common as the body has more of this component stored.

Nutrition expert Dr. Jonny Bowden says it has been used to fight cancer and diabetes.

"It's not just for weight loss, it's not just for epilepsy, there's a lot to be said for Ketogenic diets if you can stick with it," Bowden said.

Harvey makes all his own meals like jalapeño cheese poppers for snacking, creamy eggs and veggies as an entree.

If you are giving "Keto" a go, you will want low-sugar, high-fiber carbohydrates - like leafy greens, bell peppers and broccoli.
