'McDelivery' and Amazon alcohol delivery arrive in LA

It will be easier for Angelenos to have McDonald's and alcohol delivered right to their doorstep.Fans of McDonald's can now order using Uber's food-delivery service UberEats.UberEats expanded the "McDelivery" option to Los Angeles and several other cities on Wednesday. The feature cost about $5 extra for the order.And Amazon's Prime Now is now selling and delivering alcohol to the Los Angeles area. Those ordering cold beer and wine from the distributor could have their alcohol delivered right to their door in less than an hour.Among the selections include Tito's, Don Julio, Stella Artois and Dom Perignon.Amazon Prime Now already delivers thousands of items including milk, eggs, paper towels, toys, Amazon devices and more.