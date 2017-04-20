FOOD & DRINK

Museum of Ice Cream set to open in downtown LA

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Museum of Ice Cream is a celebration of banana splits, mint chocolate chip and sprinkles!

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Ice cream fans can soon visit perhaps one of the tastiest museum exhibits in the world as the Museum of Ice Cream prepares to open its doors in downtown Los Angeles.

Orange County native Maryellis Bunn came up with the idea for a pop-up Museum of Ice Cream and opened one last summer in New York City. The exhibit sold out within five days and attracted a waiting list of more than 200,000, according to the museum.

Now she's moved it to a warehouse in the Arts District.

"It's not a museum in any traditional sense," Bunn explained. "I want adults to feel like kids. I want kids to come in and feel like children and it's just fun."

VIDEO: ABC7's Rob Hayes gets the inside scoop on the Museum of Ice Cream
EMBED More News Videos

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Museum of Ice Cream, which is about to open its doors in downtown Los Angeles.


The West Coast location is four times larger than the New York City exhibit and features 10 installations.

All the rooms have things you can eat or smell. There's even a room full of bananas which is just a short walk from the swimming pool full of sprinkles.

"The sprinkle pool is filled with 100 million sprinkles," Bunn said.

While there's ice cream on walls, faces and even a shoe, there's also plenty of ice cream to eat.

The Museum of Ice Cream will be in the Southland from Saturday until May 29. The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

Tickets are $29 per person - $18 for children and seniors - and include two curated ice cream tastings and edible treats.

To learn more, click here.
Related Topics:
foodsocietyice creammuseumsmuseum exhibitDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Museum of Ice Cream announces DTLA exhibit
FOOD & DRINK
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
New clear coffee looks just like water
Taiwanese bakery brings sea salt coffee trend to LA
This life-size Belle is made of Peeps
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Show More
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Paris police
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
More News
Top Video
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
More Video