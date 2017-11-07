FOOD & DRINK

Paris opens first-ever nudist restaurant that requires diners go 'au naturel'

Some restaurants will ask you to leave if you're not dressed appropriately, but a new eatery in Paris will refuse to serve you if you're wearing clothes. (O'naturel)

Some restaurants will ask you to leave if you're not dressed appropriately, but a new eatery in Paris will refuse to serve you if you're wearing clothes.

The restaurant, appropriately named O'naturel, is located in the heart of the Parisian naturist pole and is the city's first-ever nude restaurant.

Guests are required to leave their clothes at the door and are asked to leave if they're not willing to bare all for dinner.

The restaurant boasts the nudist lifestyle and describes the experience as "complete freedom."
