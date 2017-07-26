FOOD & DRINK

Secret massive nachos discovered at Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you and your friends finish this Disney World nacho challenge? (DisneyFoodBlog.com)

If you are massively hungry and you're craving some Tex-Mex while roaming Walt Disney World, this secret gargantuan pile of nachos might be for you.

AJ Wolfe of the Disney Food Blog discovered the Nachos Rio Grande challenge at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café in Magic Kingdom's Frontierland.

Wolfe shared a video on YouTube detailing the challenge and giving instructions on how to order the nachos. According to Wolfe, Nachos Rio Grande are available to order from 3 - 6 pm. Once an order of secret nachos is placed with a cast member, a special "VIP experience" will begin.



Challenge takers will be escorted to a reserved table at the rear of the restaurant, complete with pioneer-style plates and checkered napkins. Pitchers of drinks will arrive at the table and then the nachos are paraded out in a covered wagon followed by a slew of cast members cheering and ringing cowbells.

Diners are awarded cowboy hats, sheriff's badges and a certificate once the eating is complete.

According to Disney, the massive nachos are meant to feed 8-10 people and they carry a price tag of $85 (plus tax).

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodDisney Worldbuzzworthytheme parkdisney
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
Taco Bell craving? Lyft's 'Taco Mode' can help
Check to see if your baked beans are included in recall
Tequila history, drink recipes from LA bartender
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Brush fire erupts in foothills above Burbank; evacuation order issued
1 killed in shooting, car crash in City of Industry
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
LA transgender Army reservist says military empowered him
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
Show More
Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare
Oxnard City Council approves 'safe city' status
Pew poll: A quarter of blacks have been harassed online
LAPD chief: Cadet program is 'here to stay'
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
LAPD chief: Cadet program is 'here to stay'
More Video