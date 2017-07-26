Secret massive nachos discovered at Disney World

AJ Wolfe of the Disney Food Blog discovered the Nachos Rio Grande challenge at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café in Magic Kingdom's Frontierland.
Wolfe shared a video on YouTube detailing the challenge and giving instructions on how to order the nachos. According to Wolfe, Nachos Rio Grande are available to order from 3 - 6 pm. Once an order of secret nachos is placed with a cast member, a special "VIP experience" will begin.
Challenge takers will be escorted to a reserved table at the rear of the restaurant, complete with pioneer-style plates and checkered napkins. Pitchers of drinks will arrive at the table and then the nachos are paraded out in a covered wagon followed by a slew of cast members cheering and ringing cowbells.
Diners are awarded cowboy hats, sheriff's badges and a certificate once the eating is complete.
According to Disney, the massive nachos are meant to feed 8-10 people and they carry a price tag of $85 (plus tax).
