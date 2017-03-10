FOOD & DRINK

Happy spring! Starbucks unveils colorful new cups

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Starbucks&#39; latest seasonal cups feature bright colors and hand-drawn designs. (Starbucks)</span></div>
Sunshine, bunnies and bright colors adorn Starbucks' latest seasonal cups.

Though this is the first time ever it will offer spring-themed cups, Starbucks says it's been offering seasonal cups for 20 years. It's best known for its holiday cups.

The springtime cups feature hand-drawn designs. For those who like to doodle, they also come with white dots.

The cups will be available for "just a few days" starting on March 16, four days before the official start of spring.
