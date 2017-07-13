FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached

EMBED </>More Videos

The coffee chain is offering three fruit flavored teas for free on Friday, July 14. (Shutterstock)

It's a good week to be a fan of free food, and now Starbucks is joining the fun with Free Tea Friday.


The coffee chain said they would be introducing their customers to their new tea flavors with a one-hour giveaway.

"Customers in North America can try a complimentary Tall (12 fluid-ounce) Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion during 'Free Tea Friday' on July 14 from 1-2 p.m.," an announcement on the company website reads.

The flavors you can try are Pineapple Black Tea, Strawberry Green Tea and Peach Citrus White Tea.

Starbucks' offer comes just three days after 7-Eleven's Free Slurpee Day, two days before McDonald's National Ice Cream Day giveaway, and on the same day as Krispy Kreme's 80th anniversary deal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfree foodstarbucksteasfree stuff
Load Comments
Related
Krispy Kreme hosts 80-cent glazed doughnuts deal
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
Tuesday is Free Slurpee Day
FOOD & DRINK
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
Museum finds 200-year-old wine collection in cellar
El Pollo Loco chicken champs vie for title
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
1 killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Multiple human remains found in Pa.; 1 ID'd as missing man
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
Car thefts on the rise in Boyle Heights; LAPD sends message
Show More
Vin Scully receives Icon Award at 2017 ESPYS
Liu Xiaobo, jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dies
All clear given at UCLA after bomb threat scare
'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations
1 injured in 5 Fwy crash in Commerce; lanes back open
More News
Top Video
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
More Video