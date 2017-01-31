CULVER CITY (KABC) --Some watch the Super Bowl for commercials, others to cheer their favorite team, but most everyone looks forward to a long day of tasty food.
Maybe this year it's time to step outside the box and let a restaurant do the work for you.
At Akasha in Culver City, macaroni and cheese and slow smoked barbecue pulled pork sliders with creamy slaw top two decadent choices.
At The Larder at Tavern, St. Louis style pork ribs, cole slaw, corn bread and whipped butter entices as does the big roasted turkey grinder for eight.
"It has arugula, salami, cheese, onions topped with tomato, a little olive oil, a little dressing on that and topped with pepperoncini," described Katie Dunfrund, manager at The Tavern.
Of course many like to "wing" it, and both restaurants have their take.
Tavern's Larder goes for hot spicy buffalo wings with spicy blue cheese dressing , while Akasha offers Tandoori wings with mint or tamarind date chutney for dipping.
And in case some of these options are just a little bit above your price range, check out what some of the markets are doing for you:
If you want to cook up something special, Ralphs has boneless chicken breasts for $1.67 per pound, baby back ribs for $2.77 per pound and avocados at two for $1.
Over at Whole Foods, avocados are five for $5, select chips are two bags for $4, with five styles of fully cooked wings at $3.99 per pound -- a $5 per pound discount.
And chicken lovers who enjoy south of the border style poultry will find deals at El Pollo Loco.
Depending on how much you order, the discounts range from $5 to $20 off catering combos.