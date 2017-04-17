Taiwanese bakery brings sea salt coffee trend to LA

GLENDALE (KABC) --There's no shortage of coffee shops in LA, but 85c degrees bakery and cafe might be busier than most on Mondays, for good reason.
"Eighty-five cents. Cream whipped with sea salt with our espresso shot coffee," said Raul Garcia, regional manager.
Raul Garcia says their sea salt coffee deal is every Monday, all year long, even for the large size.
"85c sea salt coffee" is espresso, ice, sugar, full-fat cream with sea salt that they require you shake up to enjoy.
If you are asking, why the salt in the coffee? The sea salt cream actually brings out the flavor of the coffee.
And now that full fat dairy has gotten the thumbs up by health experts, you might enjoy the creaminess. There is about four teaspoons of sugar in the beverage, but like most shops, you can omit that.
Along with the coffee, the fresh bread gets customers excited.
Sally and Romeo Undayag come after tennis. "Every Monday we are here to drink this coffee," said Undayag.
This Taiwanese business came to the states about four years ago. Now, with 24 locations stateside, Garcia says they hope to give Starbucks competition.
On Mondays, they just might.