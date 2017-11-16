HOLIDAY

Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie? Desserts reign in map of most searched Thanksgiving recipes

EMBED </>More Videos

In every state except for three, the most Googled Thanksgiving recipe is some type of pie, according to hayneedle.com. (Shutterstock)

A look at the most Googled Thanksgiving recipes by state reveals interesting trends about America's sweet tooth, according to online retailer hayneedle.com.


On the map, Illinois, Delaware, and Hawaii all have unique recipes: Sweet potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin crunch, respectively. But as for the rest of the country, there is clearly a debate: Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie?

Most of the country is searching for recipes to put some pumpkin pie on their Thanksgiving table. According to the data, which looked at Google Trends from 2011-2015 during the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the fall sweet was the top searched recipe in 26 states.

Coming in second place was pecan pie, which reigns supreme in the South as the most searched recipe in 12 states. Apple pie is mostly popular in the northeast, claiming nine states.

Though the map seems to suggest that Americans just love their sweets on Thanksgiving, hayneedle.com speculated reasons for the desserts' popularity.

"It's possible that people are simply less loyal to desserts and would rather Google a recipe than save one for repeat usage," the company wrote in a blog. "It's also possible that dishes like turkey are traditionally left to the host, while guests are expected to bring desserts or side dishes."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingholidayholiday recipesrecipepumpkinapple
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Orange County at-risk kids receive Thanksgiving reward
Here's where to find an inexpensive Thanksgiving meal in SoCal
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
Here's where to find an inexpensive Thanksgiving meal in SoCal
Array of Italian flavors on display at Eataly in Los Angeles
Sample some healthy soul food at Hollywood eatery
Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Over 1K apply to adopt bulldogs rescued from Westminster home
Tourist missing for over a month last heard from in LA
Charles Manson reportedly hospitalized
California pot rules mark step toward 2018 legal sales
Radio anchor says Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour
USC vs. UCLA: Crosstown rivals protect their iconic statues
Co-workers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
Show More
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
VIDEO: Officers, undercover cops brawl in drug raid mix-up
3 more cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in OC
UCLA-USC longstanding traditions explained
Stars of ABC's TGIT shows talk shocking winter season finales
More News
Top Video
USC vs. UCLA: Crosstown rivals protect their iconic statues
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Charles Manson reportedly hospitalized
Threat against 2 Orange County high schools turns out to be repost
More Video