Top 7 pancake shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

ABC7 viewers shared their favorite pancake stops in Southern California using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Happy National Pancake Day! Restaurant IHOP created this holiday back in 2006, and today they are offering a free short stack of pancakes at participating locations from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Instead of paying a short stack, they hope you'll consider donating to children's health charities.

To help celebrate, we asked our Eyewitnesses to share their favorite pancake shops in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness.

Here are our 7 favorites!

The Original Pancake House
19 California Locations
originalpancakehouse.com

Restauration
2708 E. 4th Street
Long Beach
restaurationlb.com

Snooze Eatery
3032 El Camino Real
Tustin
snoozeeatery.com

Bea Bea's
353 N Pass Avenue
Burbank
beabeas.com

Viviane Restaurant
9400 W Olympic Blvd.
Beverly Hills
vivianerestaurant.com

Serafina Sunset
8768 Sunset Blvd.
serafinarestaurant.com

Earlybird OC
1000 East Bastanchury Road
Fullerton
earlybirdoc.com


Where do you go for your pancake fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pancake pics with #abc7eyewitness!
