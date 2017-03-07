Top 7 pancake shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

To help celebrate, we asked our Eyewitnesses to share their favorite pancake shops in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness.
Here are our 7 favorites!
The Original Pancake House
19 California Locations
originalpancakehouse.com
Restauration
2708 E. 4th Street
Long Beach
restaurationlb.com
Snooze Eatery
3032 El Camino Real
Tustin
snoozeeatery.com
Bea Bea's
353 N Pass Avenue
Burbank
beabeas.com
Viviane Restaurant
9400 W Olympic Blvd.
Beverly Hills
vivianerestaurant.com
Serafina Sunset
8768 Sunset Blvd.
serafinarestaurant.com
Earlybird OC
1000 East Bastanchury Road
Fullerton
earlybirdoc.com
Where do you go for your pancake fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pancake pics with #abc7eyewitness!