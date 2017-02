Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Happy National Pizza Day, celebrated on Feb. 9 each year (although, we aren't able to ascertain why!). According to www.pizza.com , pepperoni is the most popular topping for the 3 billion pizzas sold in the U.S. each year.We asked our Eyewitnesses to share their favorite pizza joints in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness.Here are our 7 favorites!8573 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine32860 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point328 E. Foothill Blvd.Arcadia1425 Ocean Front WalkVenice1420 Baker Street, Costa Mesa5258 E 2nd Street, Long BeachWestwood Village, Santa Monica, Pasadena, LAX, Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Playa Vista2128 Hillhurst AvenueLos Angeles641 N. Higland Avenue, Los Angeles800 West Coast Highway, Newport BeachWhere do you go for your pizza fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pizza pics with #abc7eyewitness.