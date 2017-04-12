FOOD & DRINK

Top 7 places in SoCal for grilled cheese, submitted by ABC7 viewers

EMBED </>More News Videos

To celebrate Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, we visited a few of the favorite SoCal spots named by Eyewitness News viewers. (KABC)

Happy Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! Almost everyone's favorite comfort food, grilled cheese sandwiches are enjoyed across the world in many cultures. In the United States, the modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich originated in the 1920s when inexpensive sliced bread and American cheese became readily available.

To help celebrate, we asked our ABC7 viewers to share their favorite grilled cheese restaurants in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness. Here are our seven favorites!

Lamill Coffee
1636 Silver Lake Blvd.
Los Angeles
https://lamillcoffee.com/

DTLA Cheese
Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway #45
Los Angeles
http://www.dtlacheese.com/

Burnt Crumbs
21058 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach
8549 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
http://www.burntcrumbs.com/

Belly Bombz Kitchen
440 South Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim
http://www.bellybombzkitchen.com/

Black Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar
440 South Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim
http://thecellarsite.com/black-sheep-gcb/

Asiago Grilled Cheese
350 S. Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.asiagogrilledcheese.com/

The Original Grilled Cheese Truck
Check website for truck locations.
http://www.thegrilledcheesetruck.com/


Where do you go for your favorite grilled cheese? Tell us in the comments below, and share your grilled cheese pictures using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness.
Related Topics:
foodsociety
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pixie tangerine season arrives early in Ojai
Dead bat found inside salad sold at Walmart, recall issued
Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opens Friday at Westfield Santa Anita
Man dies attempting Voodoo Doughnut eating challenge
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
San Bernardino school shooting victims remembered in vigil
Deputies shoot, kill burglary suspect in Florence
Witnesses detain DUI suspect after fatal hit-and-run crash in NoHo
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
Why do shoelaces come untied? Berkeley researchers found out
Musician J. Geils dies at 71
Show More
Older women drink more than 20 years ago, study finds
Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness during ride
Container in Grand Park connects people across the world
Death of mother, daughter at West Hills crossing prompts new safety measures
14 female sea lions sickened by toxic algae in OC
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino school shooting victims remembered in vigil
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
More Video