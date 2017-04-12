Top 7 places in SoCal for grilled cheese, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Happy Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! Almost everyone's favorite comfort food, grilled cheese sandwiches are enjoyed across the world in many cultures. In the United States, the modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich originated in the 1920s when inexpensive sliced bread and American cheese became readily available.To help celebrate, we asked our ABC7 viewers to share their favorite grilled cheese restaurants in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness. Here are our seven favorites!1636 Silver Lake Blvd.Los AngelesGrand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway #45Los Angeles21058 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach8549 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine440 South Anaheim Blvd.Anaheim440 South Anaheim Blvd.Anaheim350 S. Grand AvenueLos AngelesCheck website for truck locations.Where do you go for your favorite grilled cheese? Tell us in the comments below, and share your grilled cheese pictures using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness.