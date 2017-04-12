Top 7 places in SoCal for grilled cheese, submitted by ABC7 viewers

To help celebrate, we asked our ABC7 viewers to share their favorite grilled cheese restaurants in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness. Here are our seven favorites!
Lamill Coffee
1636 Silver Lake Blvd.
Los Angeles
https://lamillcoffee.com/
DTLA Cheese
Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway #45
Los Angeles
http://www.dtlacheese.com/
Burnt Crumbs
21058 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach
8549 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
http://www.burntcrumbs.com/
Belly Bombz Kitchen
440 South Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim
http://www.bellybombzkitchen.com/
Black Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar
440 South Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim
http://thecellarsite.com/black-sheep-gcb/
Asiago Grilled Cheese
350 S. Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.asiagogrilledcheese.com/
The Original Grilled Cheese Truck
Check website for truck locations.
http://www.thegrilledcheesetruck.com/
Where do you go for your favorite grilled cheese? Tell us in the comments below, and share your grilled cheese pictures using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness.