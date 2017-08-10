Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in LA, other cities

Uber and McDonald's have a sweet offer for customers -- free ice cream!Starting Friday, select the "ice cream" tab in the Uber app, tap "request," then sit back and wait for a truck to deliver a free ice cream cone served in a free limited-edition, reusable silicone cone.Once you have your cone, you can head to any participating McDonald's to get a free soft-serve refill.The promotion lasts six weeks and is only being offered on Fridays in 10 cities nationwide, including Los Angeles.