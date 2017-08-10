FOOD & DRINK

Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in LA, other cities

The promotion lasts six weeks and is only being offered on Fridays in 10 cities nationwide, including Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Uber and McDonald's have a sweet offer for customers -- free ice cream!

Starting Friday, select the "ice cream" tab in the Uber app, tap "request," then sit back and wait for a truck to deliver a free ice cream cone served in a free limited-edition, reusable silicone cone.

Once you have your cone, you can head to any participating McDonald's to get a free soft-serve refill.

The promotion lasts six weeks and is only being offered on Fridays in 10 cities nationwide, including Los Angeles.
