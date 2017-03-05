FOOD & DRINK

Wine-infused coffee is finally here

EMBED </>More News Videos

Wine-infused coffee now for sale online (AP Photo)

There are times when you really need a cup of coffee and there are times when you really need a glass of wine. Deciding which beverage will fix your day can be tough, but now it doesn't have to be. Behold the wonder of wine-infused coffee.

Your new go-to drink comes from a cafe in Napa, California, called Molinari. Roaster John Weaver supplies the beans for the drink, which Molinari's website says is full-bodied coffee that "relaxes in a beautiful wine, absorbing the wine's nose and history." The coffee is then carefully dried and hand-roasted in small batches.

Professional tasters say the coffee tastes "rich" and "full-bodied" and of "small dark fruit" such as blueberries.

Distribution is currently local, but you can buy the wine-infused coffee online for $19.95 for a half-pound bag. Sadly, they are currently out of stock.

You can buy the bag here when it becomes available again.
Related Topics:
foodwinecoffee
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Subway chicken only contains 53 percent chicken meat, study says
Porto's Bakery opening new location in Buena Park
'Ugly' fruit, veggie delivery service comes to Los Angeles
5 things every wine lover needs for National Drink Wine Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
White House asks Congress to probe alleged Obama power abuse
Showers sprinkling over parts of Southern California
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in violent Brea crash
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
New York man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS
Bicyclists, pedestrians take over San Gabriel Valley streets
Fullerton PD cracks down on party bus drivers
Show More
US Soccer adopts rule banning protest during national anthems
Damage at Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn was not vandalism, police say
Bellflower teacher honored with surprise award and $25K
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
More than 500 attend Rep. Steve Knight's town hall in Palmdale
More News
Top Video
Man armed with pipe fatally shot by police in downtown LA, officials say
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
New York man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS
Fullerton PD cracks down on party bus drivers
More Video