Glendale woman shot, killed in quiet Montrose neighborhood

A homicide investigation continued in Glendale on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, after a woman was found shot to death in an apartment complex the previous evening. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation continued in the Montrose neighborhood of Glendale after a 67-year-old woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call of possible shots fired in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Glendale Police Department. When police arrived, a woman was found dead near a car in an open carport area, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified her as Hye Soon Oh of Glendale. An autopsy is pending.

The deceased woman, a resident of the apartment complex, was located in an area near her garage.


The male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and remained on the loose Wednesday morning, authorities said. There was no description provided for the suspect.

"At this point of the investigation, detectives believe the victim was likely targeted for a robbery after she was returning home from her place of business," police said in a statement.

The investigation was ongoing.
