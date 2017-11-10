Good Samaritans rescue man from burning car in Burbank

Good Samaritans rushed to pull a man from a burning car in Burbank early Friday morning.Authorities said it happened around 12:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Burbank Boulevard.California Highway Patrol officers said the driver was speeding when he slammed into a concrete median and flipped his car onto the other side of the freeway.The vehicle caught fire, but several other drivers immediately took action to save him."There was a bunch of us here. We were able to pull out the driver. We double checked - there was only one person in the vehicle," good Samaritan Rudy Barrow said.Barrow said he and the other rescuers used fire extinguishers to try and quell the flames, but when they realized it was out of control, they moved the man out of harm's way."Angelenos really kicked in to help, so you probably had about eight or 10 people," he said.Authorities were there within a few minutes, and the fire department arrived to put out the blaze.The driver's condition was unknown.