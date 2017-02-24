HEALTH & FITNESS

4 Chapman University students diagnosed with mumps

A health advisory was issued Friday at Chapman University in Orange after four law students were diagnosed with mumps.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
A health advisory was issued Friday at Chapman University in Orange after four law students were diagnosed with mumps.

Orange County health officials said the four students attended a back-to-school event in late January at Rudy's Pub and Grill in Newport Beach. School officials said they were incubated for some time and were given a vaccine.

The Orange County Health Care Agency supplied vaccines to Chapman University, and they will be administered to others who were exposed, school officials said.

Though health officials said the risk of getting mumps is low, especially for those who have received a mumps vaccination, students should know symptoms usually begin between 12-24 days after exposure.

Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, tiredness and loss of appetite. Students were urged to look out for those symptoms.

If you think you may have mumps, school officials ask that you talk with your medical provider or Chapman Student Health. If you do seek medical care, give your healthcare provider the health advisory letter and ask them to contact Orange County Public Health (OCPH) at 714-834-8180.
