50,000 Valentine's Day cards lift patients' spirits at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Fifty-thousand Valentine's Day cards were delivered to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday received gifts that made their Valentine's Day somewhat sweeter.

Fourteen-year-old Daijah Brown, hospitalized with severe epileptic seizures, received a delivery of cards filled with sentiments that spoke to her heart. She read one of the inscriptions aloud: "You are a fighter with so much to offer the world."

"Today, love is literally in the air," said child life specialist Carol Kim, adding that the animal-themed were sent in by well-wishers from around the world. "It really promotes positive coping. It helps to build resilience, and I think it really instills just a sense of joy."

The hospital reached an all-time record of 50,000 cards, the result of participation from all 50 states and 27 countries.

For more on the facility's spirit-lifting Valentines, watch the video above.
