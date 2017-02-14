Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday received gifts that made their Valentine's Day somewhat sweeter.Fourteen-year-old Daijah Brown, hospitalized with severe epileptic seizures, received a delivery of cards filled with sentiments that spoke to her heart. She read one of the inscriptions aloud: "You are a fighter with so much to offer the world.""Today, love is literally in the air," said child life specialist Carol Kim, adding that the animal-themed were sent in by well-wishers from around the world. "It really promotes positive coping. It helps to build resilience, and I think it really instills just a sense of joy."The hospital reached an all-time record of 50,000 cards, the result of participation from all 50 states and 27 countries.For more on the facility's spirit-lifting Valentines, watch the video above.