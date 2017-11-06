Jay Glazier's Unbreakable Performance Center is home base to many pro athletes and celebrities, but to participate in his MPV program - you have to be a different kind of VIP."What we're trying to do is provide a new lifestyle and roadmap for our veterans and our former athletes, our pro athletes," Glazier said.Glazier is the founder of MPV, which stands for Merging Vets and Players."The biggest problem is what happens when the uniform comes off. We're trying to build our vets and our ex-players from the inside out," he said.Both athletes and veterans experience teamwork and camaraderie while working, but feel isolated after leaving the playing or battle field."I spent six years of my life not talking to anybody from my unit - anybody. I didn't want to connect with them. When I got back from Afghanistan, I just wanted to separate myself from the service," retired Marine Denver Morris said.Morris has been coming to MVP for a year and a half. He now goes to homeless shelters and veteran centers to recruit other vets to come, to feel the joy and relief he's experienced."I don't let them say, 'leave me alone, leave me alone,' I will keep bugging you until you come in," Morris said.The two-hour workout is something they all recognize: flexibility, cardio, strength and drills. Then there's time to work on brain to body stuff - but it's without therapists, lectures or judging. It's simply like-minds mixing it up.Veteran Steven Allen Passmore said veterans are excited to workout with guys they admired on the field, while ex-players are honored to sweat with those who've fought in the field."We experienced similar things when separating from these institutions and it didn't really click how much we have in common until I was put in this gym and this situation," he said.While Glazier makes the MVP program available to vets for free, participants feel the class is priceless."I feel unstoppable. I feel unbreakable. It's one of those things that I'm happy," Morris said.