Binge drinking among American women on the rise, research says

Binge drinking among American women is on the rise, according to new research. (Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
New research indicates that American women are drinking more than ever before, with many of them binge drinking.

A study conducted by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that there has been a drastic rise in binge drinking among women, especially those who are white, educated, between the ages of 35 and 54, and who have a high social background.

The NIAAA defies binge drinking as when a woman consumes four or more drinks in about two hours. For men, that number is five or more drinks in about two hours.

In the video player above, Joelle Jacobson, an addiction specialist at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Los Angeles, helps explain the rise in binge drinking among women.
