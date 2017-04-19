Binge drinking among American women on the rise, research says

New research indicates that American women are drinking more than ever before, with many of them binge drinking.A study conducted by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that there has been a drastic rise in binge drinking among women, especially those who are white, educated, between the ages of 35 and 54, and who have a high social background.The NIAAA defies binge drinking as when a woman consumes four or more drinks in about two hours. For men, that number is five or more drinks in about two hours.