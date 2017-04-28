HEALTHY LIVING

Bone marrow recipients meet their donors at City of Hope reunion

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bone marrow patients meet their donors at the City of Hope's 41st annual Bone Marrow Reunion.

By
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Finding a bone marrow match can be like finding a needle in a haystack. But every year at the City of Hope, stories of miracles are born.

Patients met their life saving donors for the first time at the City of Hope's 41st annual Bone Marrow Reunion.

In 2005, Sgt. Mike Cook donated bone marrow to his match Evan Braggs. It helped Braggs beat the devastating blood disease aplastic anemia.

The men said it felt like long lost brothers seeing each other for the first time.

"I'll just continue to lead the best life that I can and hopefully make him proud of me," said Braggs.

"Just being able to see him period was worth more than anything to me," Cook said.

Bone marrow donor Mike Palacios met his match - leukemia survivor and devoted father of three Sergio Ramirez.

"It's an amazing feeling to wake up every morning and hear your kids, see your kids, see the sunlight," Ramirez said.

The odds of the two matches coming together were like winning the lottery.

"The chance of finding a well matched donor tends to be highest when you have a pool of the donors who are in the same ethnic group," said Dr. Ryotaro Nakamura, hermatologist and oncologist at City of Hope.

About 14.5 million Americans are registered as potential bone marrow stem cell donors, but only a portion of that are minorities. Of that donor pool, only 6 percent are African American and 9 percent are Latino.

"We don't have enough African American and Hispanic donors and we need that," Braggs said. "We need the registry to be full with those different ethnicities."
Related Topics:
healthbone marrowmedicalhealth carehealthy livingreunionDuarteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
Plan to provide health care to every Californian moves forward
Snoring may be sign of serious, life-threatening condition
Carfit event gives older drivers refresher on safety tips
Girls with Down syndrome learn to walk runway in modeling class
Shriners for Children hospital expanding in Pasadena
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight on health insurance
Plan to provide health care to every Californian moves forward
Snoring may be sign of serious, life-threatening condition
New fitness apps offer ways to get fit at work
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Video captures 3-year-old boy being hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
LA firefighter dies in car crash while on-duty
South Pasadena home of missing boy's father searched
Crackdown on Orange County teens out after curfew
Woman found fatally stabbed in car in La Habra parking lot
California elected officials vow to prevent new offshore drilling
Show More
16K charitable students come together for 'WE Day' in Inglewood
Trail of drugs, cash found after Beverly Glen home invasion
Dog food products recalled for possible drug used in executions
LA riots left lasting mark on Korean-American community
Rancho Remembers: Veterans give hands-on history lesson to students
More News
Top Video
Video captures 3-year-old boy being hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
LA firefighter dies in car crash while on-duty
California elected officials vow to prevent new offshore drilling
More Video