HEALTHY LIVING

Boy from Philippines will have much to smile about after face surgery

EMBED </>More News Videos

An 11-year-old boy from the Philippines will have much to smile about after receiving face surgery in Beverly Hills. (KABC)

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
An 11-year-old boy from the Philippines came to California for a chance at a new life.

Ryder Reddig was born with a disfiguring tumor, but his adoptive parents sought out the help of local plastic surgeons.

While Ryder has much to smile about, right now he can only smile half way.

"It was really important for us just to help him feel confident in himself, in his image and his appearance," said his adoptive mother Alyson Reddig.

Ryder was born in the Philippines with a rare deformity as the bones of his skull didn't close completely. The result was a facial tumor that covered the right side of his face.

He ended up in an orphanage after his parents abandoned him. Surgery in the Philippines resulted in facial paralysis and left him blind in one eye.

But life changed when he came to the U.S.

Ryder met his adoptive parents, Quinn and Alyson Reddig and his future siblings Addison and Jadyn.

"We felt like he fit into our family. He's the missing piece to the puzzle," said Quinn Reddig.

Since the adoption, his mother searched for top doctors to help Ryder with his many challenges.

"He's had some struggles with children teasing and bullying," said Alyson Reddig.

Money is also a challenge, but facial plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh agreed to donate his surgical fee.

"Fixing his paralysis is going to involve multiple surgeries," explained Azizzadeh.

To make Ryder's smile complete, Azizzadeh needs a long enough nerve graft to string from cheek to cheek. And the nerves in Ryder's ankle are just the right length.

"Once that nerve is activated and it takes anywhere from three to six months, we will then go get a muscle from his inner thighs. It's called a gracilis muscle. It's a very teeny muscle that we get," Azizzadeh described.

The new muscle will be attached to the nerves and blood vessels. The entire process will take a year and a half.

In the meantime, Ryder loves his new family - and playing the trombone.

To be a part of Ryder's journey, you can learn how to donate here.
Related Topics:
healthsurgeryhealthy livingmedicalLos Angeles CountyBeverly Hills
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
Jan. 31 is deadline to enroll in Covered California
RSV cases in children increases in LA amid cold weather
Obamacare repeal has some patients worried
Women unsure of when to get heart screenings, study finds
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Many football concussions sustained in practice, study finds
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
Jan. 31 is deadline to enroll in Covered California
RSV cases in children increases in LA amid cold weather
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Hollywood Hills debris flow takes out power lines, threatens homes
Driver gives emotional apology to family of autistic teen who died on hot Whittier bus
Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI
Trump to acting attorney general: You're fired!
Trump travel ban triggers worry, protests at LAX
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children in scouting programs
1976 murder of Righteous Brothers singer's ex-wife solved
Show More
California Dream Eater gets to sample the best of state's cuisine
CAIR files lawsuit challenging Trump executive order
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Off-duty LAPD officer shoots 2 burglary suspects in Downey
Many football concussions sustained in practice, study finds
More News
Top Video
Trump travel ban triggers worry, protests at LAX
Driver gives emotional apology to family of autistic teen who died on hot Whittier bus
CAIR files lawsuit challenging Trump executive order
California Dream Eater gets to sample the best of state's cuisine
More Video