Survey ranks Children's Hospital LA 6th best in the country

A pedestrian crosses a bridge at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in this 2014 file photo. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles was named the sixth best children's hospital in the country and the highest-ranked on the West Coast, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report survey.

The publication ranked CHLA in the top 10 in a series of categories, including neonatology, pediatric cancer, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, and pediatric orthopedics, among others.

The annual report was put together with a survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and almost 11,000 doctors, in addition to data analysis on factors like survival rates and staffing.

"This distinguished recognition reflects the collaborative efforts of our world-class physicians, nurses, researchers, technicians and clinical staff," CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano said.

The report looked at 113 facilities across the country and CHLA was the only hospital west of the Mississippi to be listed in the top 10.

The top 5 hospitals ranked ahead of CHLA were, in order: Boston Children's Hospital; Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center; Texas Children's Hospital in Houston; and Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore.
