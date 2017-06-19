HEALTH & FITNESS

Coconut oil may not be healthy, study says

The American Heart Association is recommending people to stay away from ingesting coconut oil. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES --
A new study has found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.

Coconut oil is commonly sold as a healthier alternative to other oils, but according to the American Heart Association, it's just as unhealthy as beef drippings and butter.

According to the study, coconut oil is made up of about 82 percent saturated fat - far greater than most other oils.

It's worth pointing out that not all saturated fats are bad for you, but ultimately, they do help build up plaque in the arteries which can lead to heart disease.

Olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options.

One benefit the study did point out about coconut oil is that it's good for external use.

The lead author for the study, Frank Sacks, said, "You can put it on your body, but don't put it in your body."

You can read the full study from the American Heart Association by visiting, http://news.heart.org.
