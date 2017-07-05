HEALTH & FITNESS

Critical blood shortage prompts CHLA call for donors

EMBED </>More Videos

The American Red Cross, which helps supply CHLA's blood center, issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last few months. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Summer is always a challenging time for blood donations, but right now, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is experiencing an even more critical need for blood.

The American Red Cross, which helps supply CHLA's blood center, issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last few months.

CHLA said their blood inventory has now reached critical levels. While no surgeries have been postponed or cancelled, the manager of CHLA's blood donor center said the need to replenish is critical.

"We are getting a notification from our big collection agencies that their supply is low so we cannot depend on them," said Charif El Masri.

At Children's Hospital Los Angeles, blood is constantly in demand for children with cancer, blood disorders and those who need surgery. But the neediest population are babies in the neo-natal intensive care unit, because they need recently donated blood.

"After a week of storage the red cells don't work as well as they're supposed to and for these little tiny babies, it's always important to get them fresh, healthy red cells," said El Masri.

The need is great, but you have the power to help. To donate at CHLA, you need to be 17 years of age or older, 110 pounds or heavier, able to provide a picture ID and able to meet certain criteria for recent travelers.


It's easy to schedule an appointment and there are plenty of openings available. Even if you can't donate, there are plenty of other ways to help.

The American Red Cross is also issuing an emergency call to action and are holding blood drives throughout Southern California so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Learn how you can donate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthChildren's Hospital Los Angelesblood driveamerican red crossLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Jillian Michaels helps raise awareness in Stand Up 2 Cancer event
Which insect repellent works best? Check this list
Keep safety in mind when celebrating July Fourth
Mosquitoes that can transmit Zika found in Pasadena
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
OC Sheriff Hutchens testifies about alleged jailhouse snitch program
SoCal animal shelters busy with owners looking for runaway pets
Victorville mom arrested for leaving 4 kids in hot car
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Brush fire scorches 53 acres in San Clemente
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized all over SoCal
Show More
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
Man charged w/ murder in fatal shooting of ex-wife in Whittier
NYPD officer shot, killed while sitting inside patrol car
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
More News
Top Video
OC Sheriff Hutchens testifies about alleged jailhouse snitch program
SoCal animal shelters busy with owners looking for runaway pets
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
53 fires erupt in San Bernardino County on July 4
More Video