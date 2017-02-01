Crunch Fitness offering bungee cord workout

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --Working hard or hardly working? This warm up for a class called Adrenaline Rush at Crunch Fitness in Burbank certainly looks fun. At first blush it appears they're just hanging around, but it's harder than it looks.
"It's cardio, it's strength, it's abs and you get to fly," said Crunch regional group fitness director Kendell Hogan.
Hogan emphasizes the format goes well beyond bouncing around. There's actually a science to it.
"It's was created by a doctor in Germany. A trauma surgeon and a doctor in exercise science, he was using it as a rehab tool for his athletes. He took a swimmer who was not being able to swim to winning a gold medal," Hogan said.
The bungee apparatus is called the "4D Pro."
Hogan said Crunch is the first gym to implement it in a group exercise class in the United States.
"I just like the whole flying thing and trying to do a hand stand in it," student Jenae Patterson said.
The 4D Pro helps master a handstand as it assists balance.
First students are measured for a perfect fit to ensure they don't bottom out. Then it's onto Superman-type flies, jumping jacks, sprints, and all kinds of crazy push ups.
"We probably did more than 100 push ups in this class. A typical class you couldn't get through that in one block, but with bungee you just knock em out," Hogan explained.
There are many things the bungee makes easier, like running and push ups, but there's also times when participants have to hold and stabilize their muscles.
"What's great about it is, it's going to improve your balance, your core stability. Everything you're doing in this class is core focused," said Hogan.
If you're looking for an adrenaline rush, the class launched at both Burbank and West Hollywood locations on Wednesday.
If you're not a member, head to their website and download a class pass to try it for free.