HEALTH & FITNESS

Sudden hearing loss is common and early treatment could save hearing, doctors say

EMBED </>More Videos

Hearing specialist doctor Mark Widick said sudden hearing loss affects thousands of people every year and it is often misdiagnosed. (KABC)

By
Sudden hearing loss is more common than most people think and the earlier it is treated, the better the chances are of saving your hearing, doctors say.

David Alboukrek loves the sound of nature, but one day he woke up unable to hear out of his left ear.

He described "muffling sounds" and "ringing" in his ears.

At first, he said he wasn't sure what was going on.

"You may think you have a cold or it's something that will go away," Albourkrek said.

He went to see hearing specialist Dr. Mark Widick when his hearing did not return. Widick said sudden hearing loss affects thousands of people every year and it is often misdiagnosed.

"They will diagnose an infection when the hearing loss is not due to infection," he said. Widick says if it's not treated quickly, patients could experience a permanent hearing loss. He advises patients to get an audiogram.

"It's a test of the hearing that is very specific," Widick said.

He says in most cases, the blood vessel that feeds the entire hearing system is damaged.

"Once that happens, it's like a stroke to the ear," he said.

Widick's team is now part of an FDA-approved trial testing a new drug called AM One Eleven meant to stop the damage and save hearing, but time is of the essence.

"The duration from onset of symptoms is less than 72 hours," Widick said.

Alboukrek did not get the study medication, but was treated with steroids to stop the inflammation. His lesson for others is to not wait before getting help.

"Because it was treated very early on, I was not left with any permanent hearing loss," he said. This allowed him to enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature once again.
Related Topics:
healthhealthearsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
USC researchers developing Alzheimer's disease vaccine
Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Riverside moms protest breastfeeding services cut at local hospital
Doctors: Breast tissue changes should be monitored
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
10 OC students hospitalized after taking unknown substance
Video captures rat inside Sprinkles display case in Glendale
Woman accused of stabbing her 2 grandkids, daughter in Colton
Students walk out out of Venice High School amid racism claims
Father, son killed in Ventura County plane crash identified
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
Dad wears Pokemon tie son made in 1st grade to graduation
Show More
Solo climber is 1st up Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes
94-year-old cancer survivor sets half-marathon record
Trump won't seek to block Comey testimony
Ghost Ship fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland
Newborn delivered during fatal crash dies day after mother
More News
Top Video
Dad wears Pokemon tie son made in 1st grade to graduation
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
Ghost Ship fire: 2 arrested in blaze that killed 36 in Oakland
94-year-old cancer survivor sets half-marathon record
More Video