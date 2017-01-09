FOOD COACH

Fitness experts weigh in on workouts to trend in 2017
Gadgets, apps, hybrid-workouts, HIIT and group personal training are what trainers say are headliners for the new year. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
At the Los Angeles Convention Center over the weekend, 60,000 attendees caught a glimps of what is trending in exercise at TheFitExpo.

Joining a team or buddying up is gaining traction, especially by way of small-group personal training.

"Small group has taken over and it's become a main stay of the gym now," said trainer Marc Natividad, of The Bay Club in Santa Monica.

Natividad sites affordability, accountability and comoradorie.

The American College of Sports Medicine reports strength training, body weight training and high intensity interval training, AKA HIIT, remain in the top five trends.

SELF magazine surveyed more than 1,000 readers and they, too, found HIIT training to be the workout of choice, followed by running and cardio dance.

The American Council on Exercise found boutique style classes are now a staple at many health clubs as a result of the popularity of hybrid workouts that make small studio classes so popular, combing more than one type of workout like yoga and cycling in one session.

"They're looking down and they're not texting this time, they're checking out their workout," said Natividad.

Loads of gym-goers are on their phones looking at their data, although well-known trainer Gunnar Peterson said if it helps you "great," but you still have to do the work.

"I think it's great to learn about it then you have to start trusting what you know about your own body, and you know when you're not working hard enough. You know," reminded Peterson.

ACE also says bodybuilding has been revitalized, as has dodge ball.

To keep bored or distracted exercisers engaged, a never-ending stream of high-tech fitness tools continue to inspire.
