CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Flu cases show up early in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu season is upon us. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Flu season is upon us.

While the flu shot can have big benefits for people with diseases like diabetes and asthma, even healthy people can get the flu and spread the virus.

Flu season usually peaks much later in California, but already health care providers say quite a few people are testing positive for the virus.

Jeanette Sirkin, a nurse practitioner with the Minute Clinic at CVS in Burbank advises people to get in and get their flu shots.

"We're already seeing an uptick, and people are very miserable already, " said Sirkin.

Warren Christophel gets the flu shot annually since he frequently travels for work. "It's smart to get a flu shot especially being confined in a small space," said Christophel.

Sirkin said this year she recommends the shot that includes four different strains of the most common form of flu.

It's now being offered without preservatives, an option commonly reserved for pregnant women.

"So for all those folks who are concerned about preservatives and multi-dose vials, it's not an issue for us this year," said Sirkin.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everybody over the age of six months get the shot, but it's especially important for people over the age of 65 because this population suffers more severe complications.

For this group, Sirkin recommends the higher dose flu vaccine.

"I believe it's four times as much of the antigen in it. It's the same flu vaccine, but it's a higher concentration," she said.

People over the age of 65 should also be up to date on pneumococcal vaccines.

The CDC recommends getting Prevnar at age 65 and Pneumovax a year later.

Sirkin said, "Those who are 65 and older, if they do get pneumonia, a good portion of them can end up hospitalized. Some can even die."

The chicken pox virus can reactivate later in life, but the shingles vaccine can protect you. "Shingles is a horribly painful disease," Sirkin said.

Check with your insurance company for coverage on the shingles shot. Both the flu and the pneumoccocal vaccines are covered by Medicare.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthfluCircle of HealthBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Studies indicate seniors benefit from HIIT workouts
5 habits to help keep your mind sharp
You can make healthy pumpkin spice foods at home
Researchers studying polio virus to treat brain cancer
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Studies indicate seniors benefit from HIIT workouts
5 habits to help keep your mind sharp
Study: Excessive exercise can lead to death
UCI Medical Center teaches civilians how to stop life-threatening bleeding
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
SoCal says goodbye to 'The Sound'
Divers removing 30-year-old junk reef off California coast
Museum of Ice Cream's sprinkle pool raises environmental concerns
New surveillance video shows San Fernando Valley 'ghost burglar'
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
Dodgers lose to Cubs 3-2 in Game 4 of NLCS
Burbank debris basin cleared after La Tuna Fire to make way for mud
Show More
State Sen. Kevin de Leon officially launches US Senate bid
Newport Beach using fake coyotes to help deter sea lions
Suspect arrested after killing 3 co-workers in Maryland
Long Beach restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Gas prices won't be impacted by Chevron Refinery fire
More News
Top Video
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Divers removing 30-year-old junk reef off California coast
Long Beach restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
More Video