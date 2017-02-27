FOOD COACH

'Hygge' is helping America to change lifestyle choices

EMBED </>More News Videos

Choosing cozy, comfortable ways to live is the theme behind the Scandinavian term 'hygge' that has Americans curious. (KABC)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A warm mug of coffee, a tasty European breakfast and soft flannel pajamas -- all examples of creature comforts the Danes call "hygge," which is pronounced who-guh.

Having been to Scandinavia, dietitian Ashley Koff was impressed with their food, fitness and overall lifestyle.

"I didn't do this for a picture on Instagram. It's this idea that it isn't really about what you eat," Koff said. "It's about how you eat, how you live."

That means making smart choices like omega rich fish, with a smattering of good fat on a great grain like rye -- and seasonal veggies or kefir topped with muesli. And enjoy it all in the company of friends and family in a cozy, comfy setting!

This resonates with Koff who sees too many people trying to do too much in terms of following a diet or exercise.

"We are not pursing perfect nutrition. If you're pursing perfect health, you're going to be perfectly stressed, perfectly frustrated and perfectly wrong," said Koff.

Her mantra?

"If we make better not perfect choices more often, that will enable better health," she said.

A good example of hygge: Exercising outside in the chilly weather, then enjoying the warmth inside with a cup of tea and a blanket or a cozy dinner with friends. In summer, hygge happens with outdoor picnics and festivals. Nothing fancy... rather, rustic, wholesome, nourishing practices help to create a comfy environment.

A United Nations survey put Denmark as the happiest country in the world and Sweden and Finland in the top five. With America at number 13, it appears we could learn a little more hygee in our daily life.
Related Topics:
healthfoodfamilyexerciselifestylefood coach
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
'Ugly' fruit, veggie delivery service comes to Los Angeles
Bracelet and app may help reduce effects of stress
11-year-old OC boy becomes yoga instructor after mom's bout with cancer
Valentine's Day recipes: Chicken pot pie and giant chocolate chip cookie skillet cake
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
New treatments can provide allergy relief
4 Chapman University students diagnosed with mumps
Moderate exercise may treat congestive heart failure, study finds
Service dogs' specialized training helps them detect life-threatening diseases
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 dead, 1 survivor after plane crashes into Riverside home
Off-duty officer who fired gun during OC fight w/ teens named
1 killed, at least 27 injured in Kramer Junction bus crash
Teen shot, killed by homeowner after girl sneaks him into house
SpaceX plans to send 2 citizens to the moon in 2018
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
Show More
New treatments can provide allergy relief
Vandal sought after spray-painting statues at church in West Covina
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse kicks off at ceremony
More News
Top Video
4 dead, 1 survivor after plane crashes into Riverside home
1 killed, at least 27 injured in Kramer Junction bus crash
Vandal sought after spray-painting statues at church in West Covina
New treatments can provide allergy relief
More Video