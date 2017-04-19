HEALTH & FITNESS

LA air cleaner, but SoCal still most polluted region in US, study says

The skyline of Los Angeles is seen in this undated file photo.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The air in Los Angeles may be getting cleaner, but Southern California still has the most polluted ozone in the U.S., according to a new study.

The report by the American Lung Association found that the Los Angeles region experienced its lowest levels ever for unhealthy ozone days.

But despite those levels, Southern California remained the most polluted region in the U.S. and ranked the worst nationally for ozone pollution.

The State of the Air report was based on air quality monitored between 2013 and 2015.

Health experts said poor air quality puts residents at greater risk for premature death and other serious health effects.
Related Topics:
healthair qualitypollutionsciencestudyresearchAmerican Lung AssociationLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Binge drinking among American women on the rise, research says
Breast cancer rates among Asian-American women rising
Baseball star Rod Carew saved by heart of 29-year-old NFL player
Girls with Down syndrome learn to walk runway in modeling class
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Deported man with DACA status suing for return to U.S.
Whittier driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
Smash-and-grab burglar hits 7 Studio City businesses
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News, network confirms
WeHo murder-suicide: Man kills ex-girlfriend before shooting self
LAPD searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Leimert Park
Texas man says water-damaged iPhone gave him 2nd-degree burns
Show More
Eagle Rock school awarded $1,000 by Sandy Hook nonprofit
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Binge drinking among American women on the rise, research says
Serena Williams is pregnant, rep confirms
Knife-wielding man shot, killed by police in Santa Paula ID'd
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos