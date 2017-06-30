FOOD COACH

LA veterinarian gives pet care tips for the holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Jeff Werber gives advice on how to take care of your pet during a loud Independence Day weekend. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Fireworks can be fun for humans, but they could give dogs high anxiety, according to veterinarian Jeff Werber.

"A lot of dogs have what we call noise or sound aversion, and they become extremely fearful," he said.

Dr. Werber said a Calmz Anxiety Relief System vest could be used to soothe frightened canines. The contraption vibrates in between a dog's shoulder blades, which is a natural pressure point. It also plays Ludwig van Beethoven's "Fur Elise" to calm them down.

While smelling barbecued food can also entice pets, Dr. Werber warned that fatty meat can cause pancreatitis. Bones and corn on the cob can even hurt pets, often requiring surgery for removal.

"It starts coursing through the stomach into the intestine then it comes to a dead stop," he said.

The vet added that pets are subject to stings and insect bites as well.

"It's usually not the first bee sting that's going to do it. It might be the third, the fourth, the fifth. They start licking and licking and licking even though there's no stinger left," said Dr. Werber.

Ice packs, antihistamines, anti-inflammatories and over the counter medications can be used to treat dogs and other pets. However, Werber advises owners to check with their veterinarians for the proper dose and type.

"Acetaminophen with cats can be deadly. A cat you might have to give a half of a baby aspirin every third day. For a dog we're looking at maybe one adult aspirin for every sixty pounds of body weight," reminded Dr. Werber.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfood coachpet healthsafetysummer funfireworksfoodswimmingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Looking for a healthy dessert recipe? Think outside the box
Clothing with SPF takes guesswork out of sun protection
Streaming live workouts to phone, tablet is new fitness trend
Ancient matcha tea a hot new trend in LA
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
SoCal brush fires may be producing unhealthy air
Children's Hospital LA ranked 6th in U.S. by survey
Clothing with SPF takes guesswork out of sun protection
SoCal activists rally against new health care proposal
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Small plane crashes on 405 near John Wayne Airport
Off-duty firefighter, witnesses pull victims from 405 plane crash
Uber driver describes moment plane clipped his car on 405
LISTEN: Mayday call of small plane crashing on 405 Fwy
NYPD: Hospital gunman tried to set self on fire before suicide
Officers shot, killed man in Burbank with replica firearm
Authorities find nearly 2 tons of weed in lettuce truck
Show More
Arcadia homeowners tied up during home invasion
Millions in SoCal to travel over Fourth of July weekend
SoCal 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch
Camp Pendleton brush fire almost fully contained
Suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
More News
Top Video
Small plane crashes on 405 near John Wayne Airport
Uber driver describes moment plane clipped his car on 405
Off-duty firefighter, witnesses pull victims from 405 plane crash
LISTEN: Mayday call of small plane crashing on 405 Fwy
More Video