Fireworks can be fun for humans, but they could give dogs high anxiety, according to veterinarian Jeff Werber."A lot of dogs have what we call noise or sound aversion, and they become extremely fearful," he said.Dr. Werber said a Calmz Anxiety Relief System vest could be used to soothe frightened canines. The contraption vibrates in between a dog's shoulder blades, which is a natural pressure point. It also plays Ludwig van Beethoven's "Fur Elise" to calm them down.While smelling barbecued food can also entice pets, Dr. Werber warned that fatty meat can cause pancreatitis. Bones and corn on the cob can even hurt pets, often requiring surgery for removal."It starts coursing through the stomach into the intestine then it comes to a dead stop," he said.The vet added that pets are subject to stings and insect bites as well."It's usually not the first bee sting that's going to do it. It might be the third, the fourth, the fifth. They start licking and licking and licking even though there's no stinger left," said Dr. Werber.Ice packs, antihistamines, anti-inflammatories and over the counter medications can be used to treat dogs and other pets. However, Werber advises owners to check with their veterinarians for the proper dose and type."Acetaminophen with cats can be deadly. A cat you might have to give a half of a baby aspirin every third day. For a dog we're looking at maybe one adult aspirin for every sixty pounds of body weight," reminded Dr. Werber.