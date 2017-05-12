HEALTHY LIVING

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital celebrates 32nd Children's Day

The 32 Children's Day at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital helped educate kids about receiving medical treatment and basic safety. (KABC)

By
LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital celebrated its 32nd Children's Day event to help keep kids safe.

The hands-on program helps children feel less nervous about receiving medical treatment and basic safety.

"We're teaching them what happens behind the scenes," said Dorothy Brooks with Loma Linda University Children's Hospital. "So they understand that when they come to the hospital that it's a place for helping them."

In the video player above, ABC7 Health Specialist Denise Dador shows us the activities at Children's Day.
