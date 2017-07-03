Mosquitoes that can transmit Zika found in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --For the first time, eggs from the type of mosquito that can transmit Zika have been found in Pasadena.
Health officials emphasize there are no reported infections as of yet.
The eggs were identified June 21 as those of the Aedes mosquito, commonly called the Asian tiger mosquito, a small insect known for biting during daytime hours, unlike more common mosquitoes that bite at night.
"It is important for the public to be aware of the presence of this mosquito, which is different than the local variety of the insect, and to take steps now to help protect yourself and your family against these mosquitoes," said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the city's health officer. "We are asking for the public's help to take immediate action now in preventing the spread of this mosquito, such as eliminating all standing water sources on their property."
Sightings of the mosquitoes should be reported to the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at (626) 814-9466 or online at www.sgvmosquito.org.
The presence of similar mosquitoes was confirmed for the first time in mid-June by officials in Long Beach.
Here are some steps you can take to fight against all types of mosquitoes:
- Empty, scrub clean with hot water, turn over, cover--or throw out--unused outdoor items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths or flowerpots.
- Keep swimming pool water clean, sanitized and filtered. Same with ponds or birdbaths.
- Wear insect repellants containing DEET when outdoors.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors if weather permits.
- Check window and door screens for holes, repair or replace.
- When traveling, choose lodging that has air conditioning and screens.
City News Service contributed to this report.