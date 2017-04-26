New fitness apps offer ways to get fit at work

VENICE (KABC) --Franky Bernstein, CEO of Markett , brought yoga into the office from the app 'Easypose' to help keep his employees on track.
"The most important thing a business can invest in besides the business is their people," said Bernstein.
"I think the movement is towards preventative medicine now," said Ruben Dua, Easypose CEO.
Dua believes his concept is unique.
Used by Ernst & Young, eHarmony, ChowNow and others, they realize not everyone working together wants to sweat together, so they allow employees a choice. Take their exercise session at work or home at their cost.
Having a trainer at your doorstep at $70-80 a pop can be pricey but Easy Pose works with companies to help bring the cost down.
Dua says the home yoga session averages $62 that may be shared with friends or family.
Worksite classes are about a hundred dollars with studies suggesting it's money well spent.
"For every dollar you invest into corporate wellness you get six dollars back," claimed Dua.
In office yoga or in-home, improving wellness has its benefits.
A recent workplace study found health care costs are 33 to 50 % less when employees walk more, eat healthy, don't smoke, drink moderately, and have a waist size less than half their height.
The report also stated that employees feeling they have a 'low quality of life' missed an average of fifteen additional days off work.
A government commissioned RAND study found clinically meaningful improvements in exercise frequency, smoking behavior, and weight control after a four year period.
Easypose offers yoga, FitSpot another 'trainer on demand' app offers a variety of workouts for personal or workplace.