HEALTH & FITNESS

New fitness apps offer ways to get fit at work

By
VENICE (KABC) --
Franky Bernstein, CEO of Markett , brought yoga into the office from the app 'Easypose' to help keep his employees on track.

"The most important thing a business can invest in besides the business is their people," said Bernstein.

"I think the movement is towards preventative medicine now," said Ruben Dua, Easypose CEO.

Dua believes his concept is unique.
Used by Ernst & Young, eHarmony, ChowNow and others, they realize not everyone working together wants to sweat together, so they allow employees a choice. Take their exercise session at work or home at their cost.

Having a trainer at your doorstep at $70-80 a pop can be pricey but Easy Pose works with companies to help bring the cost down.

Dua says the home yoga session averages $62 that may be shared with friends or family.

Worksite classes are about a hundred dollars with studies suggesting it's money well spent.

"For every dollar you invest into corporate wellness you get six dollars back," claimed Dua.

In office yoga or in-home, improving wellness has its benefits.

A recent workplace study found health care costs are 33 to 50 % less when employees walk more, eat healthy, don't smoke, drink moderately, and have a waist size less than half their height.

The report also stated that employees feeling they have a 'low quality of life' missed an average of fifteen additional days off work.

A government commissioned RAND study found clinically meaningful improvements in exercise frequency, smoking behavior, and weight control after a four year period.

Easypose offers yoga, FitSpot another 'trainer on demand' app offers a variety of workouts for personal or workplace.
Related Topics:
healthyogafitnessexerciseofficeemploymentappsVenice
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Workplaces using apps to promote wellness among employees
Targeted therapy being tested in SoCal gives brain cancer patients hope
California advances bill to track deadly superbug infections
Carfit event gives older drivers refresher on safety tips
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Curb painter fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk
Chargers, ABC7 announce agreement to broadcast NFL team's games
Trump plan proposes cutting top income tax rate, eliminating 'death tax'
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Trump: National monuments a 'massive federal land grab'
Deputy helps Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at home
Show More
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
Pedestrian in his 40s fatally struck by car in Reseda
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
More Photos