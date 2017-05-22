PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --The music was playing and the fiesta atmosphere was alive in Pasadena Sunday. A fiesta brunch was held to celebrate 90 years of service for Pacific Clinics.
The annual event raises money for the organization, which provides behavioral health and support services for people throughout the area.
As Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) explained, the Pacific Clinics organization has come a long way since it started.
"They've expanded in so many ways to serving adults, to serving the homeless and mentally ill," Chu said.
Eyewitness News' own Ellen Leyva once again served as the mistress of ceremonies for the weekend event.
You can find more information about Pacific Clinics and the work the organization does at www.pacificclinics.org.