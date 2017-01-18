FOOD COACH

Rain fails to dampen spirits during Tough Mudder training at Venice's Muscle Beach
Over 2.5 million people have tried a Tough Mudder race now offered in six countries through five mile and 10-12 mile races. (KABC)

By
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At Muscle Beach in Venice, the recent pelting rain didn't stop a group of committed people from their workout.

Fitness shoe company Merrell offered a free chance to get your mud, sweat and tears on with Tough Mudder training.

"I was out on the beach with a bunch of strangers and in the end you're all teammates and friends," said actor Zach Gilford.

Gilford and about a hundred new buddies got their blood moving with a few fun warmups like the hero carry, prison break, and leaps and lunges.

"I did one, and then I did another and another. The camaraderie, the challenges that come with the obstacles, I'm clinging to it," said war veteran and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Noah Galloway.

A half Mudder is a five-mile run with thirteen obstacles. The full Mudder is up to twelve miles, twenty obstacles.

Some of the obstacles are standard, but this year four new ones have been added. King Kong, the Reach Around and the Pyramid Scheme had Harlem Globetrotter Bull Bullard worried.

"The pyramid scheme, that looks pretty daunting. See how they're stacking themselves on top of one another," said Bullard.

Probably one of the most challenging is the Augustus Gloop, where participants have to climb up stairs, go into a pool of water, duck under and go up into a tube of water to the top.

"I may not make it through it, but you know what, so what?" said Galloway.

The concept is to say "no" to time clocks and winning and "yes" to challenge, teamwork and camaraderie.

Since 2010, Tough Mudders have seen 2.5 million brave the courses in six countries.

The next Tough Mudder is scheduled for March 25 and 26 at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino.
