HEALTH & FITNESS

John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica reports possible norovirus outbreak

This undated image from a microscope shows the norovirus. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A possible norovirus outbreak has been reported at a middle school in Santa Monica, according to health officials.

Nearly 200 seventh grade students at John Adams Middle School were potentially exposed to the gastrointestinal illness during a five-day science trip to Yosemite, according to school officials.

Several students showed signs of illness while still on the trip last week, the school stated.

School officials said they were working with the Los Angeles Department of Public Health to establish control measures in order to prevent the spread of the illness.

Health officials said they believed the illness originated in Yosemite and potentially exposed students from dozens of school districts.

Health and school officials expressed concern that the illness could spread to siblings attending other schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

To help keep the illness from spreading, John Adams Middle School and any other schools where cases are learned of will be cleaned.

Health officials said symptoms of the norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. They said symptoms typically begin within an hour to 48 hours after exposure.

If you or your children begin to show symptoms, you were urged to immediately call the department of public health at (888) 700-9995.
Related Topics:
healthillnesschildren's healthfood safetyschool safetystudent safetySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sleep meds raising new concerns about dependency, side effects
OC construction worker raises awareness of male breast cancer
Crunch Fitness offering bungee cord workout
Boy from Philippines will have much to smile about after face surgery
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Iranian man barred from US amid travel ban returns to Los Angeles
Sleep meds raising new concerns about dependency, side effects
$20,000 reward offered in Compton unsolved double homicide
Venice-based Snapchat files for IPO, seeks to raise $3 billion
Drought-easing California snow heaviest in 22 years
Trump questions UC Berkeley funding after protest
Joe McKnight shooter charged with second-degree murder
Show More
Lancaster murder suspect considered armed and dangerous
Chase suspect speeds through traffic before capture in Boyle Heights
Families devastated after LA adoption agency abruptly shuts down
'Get off your phone': Day care touches nerves w/ cellphone sign
Doctor stranded after Trump's travel ban returns to US
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos