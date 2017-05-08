  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
Scientists closer to cure for baldness and graying hair, study says

A recently published study indicated that scientists may be getting closer to finding a cure to baldness or graying hair.

By ABC7.com staff
DALLAS (KABC) --
Scientists may be closer to developing a cream to cure baldness or stop hair from turning gray, according to a recently published study.

The study conducted by UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas said the scientists made the discovery by accident while researching how certain cancer tumors form.

Researchers said they found that a protein called KROX 20, commonly associated with nerve development, turned on in skin cells that become the hair shaft.

The cells produce a protein called stem cell factor, which was essential for hair color.

When scientists deleted the stem cell factor gene in the hair cells of mice, their fur turned white.

When scientists deleted the other protein KROX 20, no hair grew and the mice became bald.

The study, published in the Genes and Development Journal, can be read here.
