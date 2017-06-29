HEALTH & FITNESS

Frequent SoCal brush fires may be producing unhealthy air

EMBED </>More Videos

Some doctors worry that frequent brush fires and the resulting ash and smell of flames continue to produce unhealthy air across the Southland. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Some doctors worry that frequent brush fires and the resulting ash and smell of flames continue to produce unhealthy air across the Southland.

Dignity Health Pulmonologist Dr. Eli Hendel said smoke particulates mixed with heat and the area's existing air pollution can be a dangerous mix.

"The elements that you cannot smell or sense are carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide and can penetrate inside and bind to the blood cells and interfere with the transportive oxygen," he said.

The elderly, children and people suffering from lung problems such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, can be the most susceptible.

"It is particularly a problem with children who have developing lungs and are still developing the defenses," added Dr. Hendel.

John Debney lives just north of Wednesday's brush fire in Burbank. Winds brought smoke right over his head.

"It was like a roaring campfire," he said.

Debney claimed he was doing well after the blaze. He said his firefighter friend told him what to do during the brush fire.

"He said 'close all your windows, close all the doors,' so we were actually pretty safe from the smoke," said Debney.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbrush fireair qualitysmokefireBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Children's Hospital LA ranked 6th in U.S. by survey
Clothing with SPF takes guesswork out of sun protection
SoCal activists rally against new health care proposal
Streaming live workouts to phone, tablet is new fitness trend
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Brush fire scorches Malibu hillside
Judge blocks CA ban on magazines with more than 10 bullets
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
Show More
Pregnant woman hits alleged thief with SUV
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire chars 700 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
3 killed after car slams into tree in Torrance
More News
Top Video
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
R2-D2 from Star Wars auctioned for nearly $3M in LA
More Video