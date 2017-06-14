HEALTH

SoCal doctors embark on medical mission to heal in Armenia

EMBED </>More Videos

Every year, local doctors, dentists and nurses journey to Armenia to help those in critical need of care. (KABC)

By
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Every year, local doctors, dentists and nurses journey to Armenia to help those in critical need of care. This is the ninth trip, but this year's mission will take on new meaning.

Every piece of equipment is needed. When Dr. Albert Phillips and his wife Susan set up their makeshift medical clinic in the Lori Province of Armenia, throngs of patients will be waiting for them.

"To this day, the area is still suffering economically in a lot of ways," said Dr. Phillips, an OB-GYN. A 1988 earthquake killed 25,000 people in the area.

The couple, working with the Armenian Missionary Association of America, started going on these overseas trips in 2008.

Thirty-seven other Armenian-American doctors, dentists, nurses and other caregivers will travel with enough medicine to supply patients for up to a year.

"You look into the faces and they could be your mother, grandmother, child and you can relate to them that way," Susan said.

"We have helped people with certain conditions that doctors in Armenia couldn't diagnose," Dr. Phillips said.

And this year for the first time, doctors are going to be treating Armenian refugees from Syria. The refugees have been on the run and probably haven't seen a doctor for a long time.

"In the four-and-a-half days which we are working, we will see close to 1,000 patients," Dr. Phillips said.

Pews in a church turn into exam areas. Sunday school classrooms become fully operable laboratories.

Many in Armenia live a harsh life, but Dr. Phillips said his group provides benefits beyond medical care. "We try to give them hope, not just for today, but forever," he said.

This mission is so inspiring that people are waiting in line to go next year.

"If you have a love for people and love to serve and use your talents then you need to come," Susan said. "You will never be the same. It changes your life in a radical way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth caredoctorsmedicalLos Angeles CountyLa Canada Flintridge
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH
Productivity problems? Your workspace could be the culprit
Could french fries be killing you? Researchers say yes
Bellflower nursing facility fined $100K following patient death
Playing with food teaches good nutrition in Pacoima
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Northridge family needs help to fight rare, debilitating disease
Productivity problems? Your workspace could be the culprit
Could french fries be killing you? Researchers say yes
Pacoima candy store accused of selling counterfeit drugs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
House GOP leader shot at baseball practice in Virginia
Hemet wrong-way driver narrowly avoids collision
Northridge family needs help to fight rare, debilitating disease
Clippers planning to build new stadium in Inglewood
Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice
Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
Show More
Mistaken report of active shooter caused NorCal military base lockdown
4 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco UPS shooting
Vacant homes become pink-hued art in Mid-City
Hawthorne father pistol-whipped in violent home invasion
Vin Scully to perform live at Hollywood Bowl
More News
Top Video
Northridge family needs help to fight rare, debilitating disease
Clerk shot, killed in robbery at Circle K in Lake Elsinore
Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming
Mistaken report of active shooter caused NorCal military base lockdown
More Video