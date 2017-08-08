LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two Southern California hospitals have been ranked among the top dozen in the country.
The latest annual survey from U.S. News & World Report ranked Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center at No. 7 in the country, while Cedars-Sinai medical Center was at No. 11.
That represents a slight drop for UCLA, which was fifth last year. But it's an improvement for Cedars-Sinai which had been 17th.
The top hospital in the country once again was the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
The survey also ranked hospitals within California.