HEALTH & FITNESS

2 SoCal hospitals make list of nation's best

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center is seen in this file photo.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two Southern California hospitals have been ranked among the top dozen in the country.

The latest annual survey from U.S. News & World Report ranked Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center at No. 7 in the country, while Cedars-Sinai medical Center was at No. 11.

That represents a slight drop for UCLA, which was fifth last year. But it's an improvement for Cedars-Sinai which had been 17th.

The top hospital in the country once again was the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

The survey also ranked hospitals within California.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhospitalsUCLALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hemet student diagnosed with tuberculosis
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
Suicide rate among teen girls at all-time high, report says
Teen is first to receive double organ transplant at CHLA
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 Ventura cats, owner says
Hemet student diagnosed with tuberculosis
2 strong quakes strike southwest, northwest regions of China
Search scaled back for Joshua Tree missing couple amid few leads
President Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
Show More
Residents say recycLA program is smelly and costly
Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point
Drone protesters shut down LA Police Commission meeting
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
Former LAUSD food director charged with embezzling
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos