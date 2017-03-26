HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Thousands take to streets for 'Culver City Meets Venice' CicLAvia

A six-mile route along surface streets was closed between Culver City and Venice during the 20th edition of CicLAvia on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of bicyclists, skaters and pedestrians took to the streets of Los Angeles and Culver City on Sunday as participants in the 20th CicLAvia.

Six miles of surface streets were closed along the automobile-free event's route, which stretched from downtown Culver City to Venice.

Sunday's CicLAvia, the first of 2017, was kicked off at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

The so-called "Culver City Meets Venice" route begins in Culver City, runs west along Washington Boulevard and connects Venice Boulevard to the beach via Centinela Avenue.


Organizers describe the popular event as an opportunity to explore new neighborhoods. Art, music, food and family events were being offered at designated hubs along the route in Venice, at the Mar Vista Farmers Market, and in Culver City's downtown and Tellefson Park.

"What happens when you're on CicLAvia - the day kind of slows down for you," said executive director Romel Pascual, "You can look left or right, down an alley that you've never seen that has an amazing café. You get to see restaurants and local shops that you would not have seen if you were zooming by in your car."

More than 1 million people have explored more than 100 miles of open streets during CicLAvia events in L.A. County.

City News Service contributed to this report.
