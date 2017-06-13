FOOD COACH

Tips to keep you safe when bicycling

EMBED </>More Videos

With more and more people riding bikes for work and leisure, one bike company has researched and developed new tips and rules for safe cycling. (KABC)

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Ironman winner Holly Lawrence spends a lot of time riding on the roads. She knows all too well the challenges motorists are up against when it comes to sharing that space with cyclists.

"There's more and more people out on their bikes, so cycling safety becomes paramount," said Lawrence.

"When it comes to safety, the most important things we stress are the helmets and the lights," said Brady Dehayes of Santa Monica.

Dehayes works for Helen's Cycles in Santa Monica. He says he has a tough time convincing customers about why it's so important to get lights.

In fact, some cities like Santa Monica actually requires cyclists to have a bike light.

"A lot of people don't know that. A lot of people spend the least amount of money possible to get the cheapest light, maybe three to five lumens," said Dehayes.

Lumen is the measurement for light brightness. Five lumens is legal, but Dehayes thinks you should aim higher.
"For only $20 more, you can get something that's five times as bright and will actually help you be seen," he said. "Thirty five lumen for the taillight and 100 lumen for the front is not too bright that it's going to blind the driver."

New lighting also offers varied light patterns to attract drivers' attention.

If you think they can see you, they can't! One study suggests that cyclists overestimate drivers' ability to see them by 700 percent.

In response to the study, bike company TREK established the "ABCs of Awareness."
A, lights always on; B for bio-motion, meaning highlight moving body parts; and C, contrast clothing. That allows you to standout in the environment.

Neon plus reflective decals offer a higher chance of being seen than wearing something like black. So if you're heading out on the road, get noticed to stay safe.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
LazRfit a fun workout for those who don't like exercise
More chefs milling their own grains
411 on baking without grains at home
Trampoline dodgeball jumps in popularity
More food coach
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Climber 1st up Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes
Trampoline dodgeball jumps in popularity
Summer kayaking season kicks off at LA River
'Goat yoga' makes debut in LA area
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Fire partially engulfs commercial building in Van Nuys
E3 highlights latest video game innovations in downtown LA
Pomona man wanted in attack on own grandfather
Jeff Sessions heatedly denies improper Russia contacts
2 hurt after car crashes into Anaheim apartment gate
Firefighters contain 30-acre vegetation fire in Temecula area
Business owner kills 2 robbers, wounds 1 in Downey shootout
Show More
VIDEO: Motorist drives wrong way on Chino Hills freeway
Vigil honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Uber CEO steps aside as report on company culture released
Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 parked vehicles in Hollywood
Baby born in grocery store takes produce photo shoot
More News
Top Video
Women's swimsuit looks like man's hairy chest
E3 highlights latest video game innovations in downtown LA
Pomona man wanted in attack on own grandfather
Business owner kills 2 robbers, wounds 1 in Downey shootout
More Video