HOBBIES & INTERESTS

VIDEO: Kansas teen singing into well in Italy goes viral

EMBED </>More News Videos

Video of a teenager singing into a well has gone viral. (WPVI)

KANSAS --
It's the viral video sending chills down the spines of people all across social media.

A high school junior on a school trip to Italy belted a stunning tune into a well, a la Snow White.

Seventeen-year-old Tiffany Day was traveling with her Kansas high school choir for spring break, singing in Italian cathedrals along the way.

When the musician noticed a wishing well in Venice, she decided to try out the acoustics.

The teen's beautiful version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" echoed in the well - and across the globe.

The video has been retweeted thousands of times, not just for Day's singing chops, but also for her adorable smile at the end of the video.

If 48 seconds of Tiffany isn't enough, you can check out more of her original songs and covers, like the one below, on her YouTube channel.
Related Topics:
hobbiesviralviral videosocial mediatrendingsingingu.s. & worldKansas
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Goodbye dandelion! Crayola retires crayon
Thousands take to streets for 20th edition of CicLAvia
A T. rex and a penguin are coming to Monopoly
Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Pasadena home near party
Family who lost mother in Santa Ana house fire meets rescuers
Colombia flood: Desperate search for survivors continues
Deputies witness armed suspect strike pedestrian in South LA
Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in rape on Facebook Live
Pomona man sought for beating girlfriend with frying pan
Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect
Show More
Joe Davis talks taking over for retired legend Vin Scully
Porter Ranch residents push for bill that would keep gas facility closed
ABC7 Pay It Forward: Single mom with autistic son surprised with $500
Hollywood standoff ends with possibly armed man in custody
Mississippi St shocks UConn in Final Four
More News
Top Video
37-year-old woman shot, killed in Pasadena home near party
Colombia flood: Desperate search for survivors continues
San Pedro teen brutally beaten up; family hopes 2 suspects come forward
Family who lost mother in Santa Ana house fire meets rescuers
More Video