Hundreds gather to honor 12-year-old girl fatally shot in Victorville

Less than 24 hours after 12-year-old Makiya Walls was shot and killed inside her home, hundreds gathered Thursday night in Adelanto to remember a young life lost. (KABC)

By
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Less than 24 hours after 12-year-old Makiya Walls was shot and killed inside her home, hundreds gathered Thursday night in Adelanto to remember a young life lost.

Walls, was shot and killed Wednesday night while sitting on a couch in her own home.

"You're not supposed to bury your 12-year-old. It's not supposed to be that way and it is -- it is 'cause my baby is gone and I'm never going to get her back," cried Maesha McCullers, the victim's mother.

The killer used a shotgun to shoot blindly through the front window of the house in the 17000 block of Monaco Drive. There were several people inside and Makiya was the only one hit.

Makiya was transported to a trauma center in grave condition. Officials later confirmed that she died just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspect, who used a shotgun to fire into the home several times, possibly left the scene in a white sedan. A description of the shooter was not available.

On what was supposed to be her first day of the 7th grade, friends, family, teachers - and even strangers -showed up, trying to do anything they can to help ease the unimaginable pain.

Between the tears, there were flashes of joyous memories, a gift to those who knew her.

"Not to boast about my child because she's mine, but I've never met a more amazing kid," McCullers added about her daughter.

Sheriff's officials said no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact Detective Chuck Phillips at (909) 387-3589. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Makiya's family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/makiya-mela-walls.
